Eid Al-Adha 2025 In UAE: Prayer Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi And Sharjah Revealed

Eid Al Adha 2025: The UAE is gearing up to celebrate Eid Al Adha on June 6 - a significant festival in the Islamic calendar. This occasion commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command. The day begins with special congregational prayers shortly after sunrise, followed by sermons and acts of charity. Eid prayer timings vary across the seven emirates.

The following prayer timings for Eid Al Adha 2025 across the UAE Emirates have been reported by Khaleej Times, based on calculations from the Hijri calendar and the standard practice of holding Eid prayers approximately 20 minutes after sunrise.

Check timings here:

Abu Dhabi: 5.50 am

Dubai: 5.45 am

Sharjah: 5.44 am

Ajman: 5.44 am

Umm Al Quwain: 5.43 am

Ras Al Khaimah: 5.41am

Fujairah: 5.41 am

The Eid Al Adha prayer, known as Salat Al Eid Al Adha, is a congregational prayer consisting of two rak'ahs, with additional takbeers. The first rak'ah includes seven takbeers, and the second includes five, followed by a sermon from the imam. The prayer is typically performed 15 to 20 minutes after sunrise and can be held in mosques or designated open prayer grounds (musallahs).

Since Eid Al Adha 2025 falls on a Friday, the UAE Fatwa Council has clarified that Eid prayers and Jumuah (Friday) prayers will be held separately, each at their respective times, with their sermons.

The UAE has announced a four-day public holiday for Eid Al Adha, from June 5 (Arafah day) to June 8. Eid Al Adha falls on June 6, coinciding with Friday prayers. Both Eid and Jumuah prayers will be held, each with its sermon.

On Eid Al Adha morning, Muslims gather at mosques or musallahs for Eid prayer, dressed in their finest clothes. After the prayer, an Imam delivers a sermon, and festivities begin with family and friends embracing. A key tradition is the sacrifice of livestock, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son. The meat is then distributed among family, friends, and those in need, symbolising charity, community, and compassion. This act embodies the values of kindness and generosity that define the occasion. It's a time for spiritual reflection, social bonding, and giving back to the community.