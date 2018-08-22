'May It Deepen The Spirit Of Compassion': PM Modi's Wish On Eid al-Adha

Bakrid: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on Odisha beach.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on Eid al-Adha and hoping the festival of sacrifice would deepen the spirit of compassion in the society.

"Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May this day deepen the spirit of compassion and brotherhood in our society," PM Modi tweeted.

Eid-al-Adha marks prophet Abraham's sacrifice of a lamb after God spared his son, Prophet Ismail.



Eid al-Adha honors the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. Muslims worldwide celebrate Bakrid by sacrificing a male goat as a symbol of the sacrifice made by Ibrahim. The families feast on the goat's meat and also distribute it to the poor.

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted all citizens 'Eid Mubarak'.



"Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. On this special day of Eid-ul-Zuha, we celebrate the sacred spirit of sacrifice. Let us resolve to work together for unity and fraternity in our shared society," President Kovind tweeted.



Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you! May this Eid bring you great joy, peace and happiness."