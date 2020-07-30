Eid al-Adha 2020: Date, Images, Wishes, Significance And All About Bakrid

Eid al-Adha 2020: Muslims across the world celebrate Bakr Eid as 'festival of sacrifice'

Eid al-Adha 2020: The festive season that starts with the beginning of the monsoon continues and we look forward to Eid al-Adha, also called Bakr Eid or Bakrid in India. Muslims across the world celebrate Eid al -Adha as the 'festival of sacrifice.' This year however celebrations are likely to be low key amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Eid al-Adha/Bakrid 2020 date

Bakrid is being celebrated on July 31 all over the world as per the date announced by Saudi Arabia. However according to the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, the moon was not sighted on the night of July 21 and so Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in India on August 1.

Eid al-Adha/Bakrid 2020 Significance

Bakrid is the second major Eid for the Muslims. While Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan, Bakrid is known to conclude the annual Haj pilgrimage. The date of Bakrid, according to the Islamic calendar, is supposed to be on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah or the 'month of the pilgrimage'. Muslims usually go on pilgrimage on the 8th, 9th and 10th of the month culminating in the Eid al-Adha.

How is Eid al-Adha celebrated?

On Eid al-Adha, many Muslims pray and listen to a sermon at a mosque nearby. They also wear new clothes, visit friends and family. Many Muslims symbolically sacrifice a goat or a sheep as an act of qurbani. Special food is prepared on Eid al-Adha and shared with relatives. A portion of the food is also distributed among the poor and needy. This represents the sheep that God sent to Ibrahim to sacrifice in place of his son.

Eid al-Adha wishes, messages and images you can share

"Wishing you and your family a health, wealth and prosperity. May Allah shower his mercy on all of us. Eid Mubarak!"

"May Allah bring you and your family happiness, peace and prosperity! Eid Mubarak!

"Enjoy peace and prosperity! May Allah always keep you healthy bless you! Eid Mubarak!"

"Wishing you a joyful Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah accept all our sacrifices!"

Have a safe and Happy Eid al-Adha 2020!