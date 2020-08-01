Eid Al-Adha 2020: Inside Hina Khan's Festivities. See Pics

Hina Khan shared this image.(courtesy: realhinakhan)

Eid Mubarak, folks! On the festive occasion, TV star Hina Khan shared a stunning set of pictures on her Instagram profile on Saturday morning. Hina gave us a sneak peak of her Eid festivities at home and she wrote in her Instagram post: "Eid Mubaraq." For the special day, Hina Khan picked a pastel salwar-kameez set, which she accessorised with statement earrings and a ring. Hina opted for subtle make-up. She finished her look with pink lip colour and oodles of mascara. The actress' Instagram post was flooded with Eid greetings from fans and well-wishers.

Earlier this year on Eid, Hina Khan posted a video on her Instagram story, in which she could be seen preparing some mutton biryani. Dressed in a black kurta with white Chikan embroidery, Hina could be seen marinating the mutton and stirring it with ladle as she flashed a bright smile for the camera.

Hina Khan became a household name after starring as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina Khan will soon be seen in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she will star as the titular shape shifting serpent or the "sarvasestha naagin" as described by the makers of the show.