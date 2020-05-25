Eid 2020: Can You Guess What's Cooking In Hina Khan's Kitchen?

Hina Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy bollywdtake)

Eid Mubarak, folks! With the state of lockdown, celebrities might not be able to go out to celebrate the festival but they found the perfect way to have fun at home. TV star Hina Khan found the best possible way to enjoy Eid at home, what with some cooking and dressing up. Hina posted a video on her Instagram story, in which she could be seen preparing some mutton biryani. Dressed in a black kurta with white Chikan embroidery, Hina could be seen marinating the mutton and stirring it with ladle as she flashed a bright smile for the camera. The video was later shared by several fan pages dedicated to her on Instagram.

Check out the video here:

Hina Khan had been actively sharing pictures from her Ramzan diaries. Hina's festive wardrobe comprised some steal-worthy traditional pieces. Hina mostly wore suits in pastel tones with light embroidery. Take a look at her festive wear collection here, you can thank us later.

Hina Khan became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, last year.