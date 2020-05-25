Eid 2020: Sara Ali Khan's Eid Greeting Looks Like Double Trouble

From Sara on Eid (Courtesy saraalikhan9)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan shared an Eid greeting on Instagram

Sara made a collage of her childhood pic and a current one

"Eid Mubarak," she simply captioned her post

Sara Ali Khan sent an adorable Eid greeting on Instagram. Sara, who is a true blue fan of throwback memories, picked just the perfect photo from her childhood album to share on Instagram as part of her Eid celebrations. The 24-year-old actress posted a collage in a then-and-now format, starring two versions of herself - the Sara Ali Khan of now and a pint-sized Sara from years ago. The throwback photo of Sara is indeed cuteness overloaded and will only make you go aww. "Eid Mubarak," Sara simply captioned the photo and added the moon, the magic and the stars icons to her post.

Here are two Saras wishing you a very happy Eid on Instagram:

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim were born to Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. Saif who is now married to Kareena Kapoor, prepared sumptuous biryani on Eid and Karisma Kapoor shared a review of it on Instagram, referring to Saif as "Chef Saifu."

Sara and Ibrahim often join Saif for festive occasions; they usually celebrate Eid with mom Amrita. Last year, Sara took her mom out on a dinner date and here's how happy they were. This year, there will be no going out as the country is in lockdown mode till May 31 with certain exceptions.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, in which she co-starred with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's next film in the line-up is David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, also featuring Varun Dhawan.