'Follow COVID-19 Rules, Share Happiness': President On Eve Of Bakrid

Eid Mubarak 2020: President Kovind greets people ahead of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid

Eid al-Adha 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind Friday greeted Muslims on the eve of Bakrid. The President urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines while celebrating Bakrid on Saturday. President Kovind said this is an occasion to share happiness and promote harmony on Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice which inspires people to work for the well being of everyone, the President said.

"Let us all reiterate our resolve to follow all the rules and guidelines prescribed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. On this festive occasion, let us share our happiness with others and promote mutual harmony," he said.

The bicycle delivered to Riyaz today, a day before Eid-al-Adha, comes as Eidi in true spirit of the festival that is marked by gifts given by elders to youngers.



Riyaz is a student of Class 9 at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Delhi and works as a dishwasher in an eatery in Ghaziabad — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 31, 2020

President Kovind today gifted a cycle to a Class 9 student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya as Eidi or gifts given by elders to younger members of the family ahead of Eid al-Adha. The student, Riyaz also works as a dishwasher in a restaurant in Ghaziabad.

After gifting cycle to Riyaz, the President praised him for his dedication and hard work, and wished him "very best in life". President Kovind said, Riyaz's "story should serve as worthy of emulation for the country's youth".

In India, Eid al-Adha or Bakrid will be celebrated on August 1. The festival was also celebrated today in many countries across the world, according to the date announced by Saudi Arabia. But the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid has said, Bakrid will be celebrated on Saturday as per the citing of the moon.

