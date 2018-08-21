Bakra Eid 2018: Eid Al-Adha Special Snacks You Can Prepare For Your Eid Party

Muslims are looking to celebrate Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid tomorrow, which is 22nd August, 2018. The big day is celebrated with much grandeur. While special prayers are a big part of the celebrations, people also adorn new dresses, visit their family and friends and feast on delicious mutton delicacies. Some like to host Eid parties or get together to enjoy the big day. Special dishes like rogan josh, mutton qeema, mutton raan and biryani and desserts like sheer, seviyan and various other mithais are savoured on this day. While we have already shared a list of traditional mutton recipes on Bakra Eid, here's a list of amazing snacks or starters that you can prepare at home to impress your guests.

Eid Al-Adha Special Snacks To Prepare At Home

1. Mutton Shami Kebab Recipe

Tender shami kebab makes for a great snack on this special day. All you'd need is mutton qeema, chana dal, ghee and a host of spices. This is going to be a showstopper for your batch of snacks on Eid!

2. Bhuni Raan Recipe

A tempting snack with fried mutton leg served with roasted potatoes and fresh steamed vegetables. This zesty bhuni raan is just the perfect dish for your guests on Bakra Eid.

3. Seekh Kebab Recipe

Succulent skewered lamb kebabs that taste the best with a dash of coriander chutney and onion rings; a simple recipe that will leave your guests asking for more.

4. Peshawari Chappali Kebab Recipe

This delicious minced lamb kebab recipe is made with herbs, spices, eggs, pomegranate seeds and ginger. It is served with an amazing apricot-raisin sauce.

5. Kakori Kebab Recipe

These melt-in-the-mouth kebabs are one of the best snack options for Eid Al-Adha. It is minced lamb or mutton grilled with a melange of Indian seasoning and flavours.

6. Galouti Kebab Recipe

This Awadhi special recipe has to be on your list. All you'd need is minced meat, raw papaya, lemon juice and a host of spices. Mouth-watering much?

Indulge in some amazing Eid Al-Adha special snacks and make this day more special! Eid Mubarak!