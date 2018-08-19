Bakra Eid 2018: 8 Traditional Mutton Dishes You Should Prepare On Eid Al-Adha

Muslims across the country will be celebrating Eid Al-Adha, or Bakra Eid, on 23rd August 2018. As per the Hijri calendar or the Islamic calendar, the festival is celebrated with much fervour on the 10th or 12th month of Dhul Hijjah. Bakrid, which literally mean 'feast of the sacrifice', is considered special as it honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of devotion towards God. It is believed that God challenged Prophet Ibrahim, a friend of the God, to prove his faith in God and asked him to sacrifice something that is dearest to him. Prophet Ibrahim decided to sacrifice his 13-year-old son, Ismail, to fulfil God's command. Looking at this gesture, God intervened by sending his angel, who then put a goat in his son's place. From this day onwards, people celebrate this day by sacrificing an animal, which is divided into three parts; one part is given to the relatives, friends and neighbours, second part to the needy and poor, and the third is kept with themselves.

Eid Al-Adha, or Bakra Eid, lasts for three days; Muslims across the world visit mosques and offer special prayers for peace and prosperity. After the prayers, the sacrifice begins. Families and friends get together to feast on delicious mutton delicacies.

If you are planning to host an Eid party, we have sorted some of the best mutton delicacies that you can prepare at home for your guests.

1. Kachri Qeema Recipe

Kachri is a small wild brown melon found in desert regions and is used as a common ingredient in various delicacies. It is used as a food tenderiser and is generally available both in whole and powder form. Kachri qeema is a delicious delicacy that requires qeema, kachri, papaya, pineapple pulp, red chillies, curd and a host of spices to cook it to perfection.

2. Mutton Shami Kebab Recipe

A delicious dish from Hyderabad, mutton shami kebab makes for the perfect starter for Eid party. It is prepared using mutton qeema, chana dal and a melange of spices. The tender kebabs are to die for. Have you tried making them at home yet? If not, this simple recipe is what you need.

3. Kashmiri Mutton Kofta Recipe

An Eid feast without mutton kofta is incomplete; this Kashmiri recipe is all you need to impress your guests. Prepared with minced meat, Kashmiri mirch and other spices, this recipe will make you fall in love. Serve it with steamed rice.

4. Bhuni Raan Recipe

Fried mutton leg served with roasted potatoes and fresh steamed vegetables, bhuni raan is a zesty mutton delicacy that every meat lover should try. To prepare this delight, you'd need a mutton leg, malt vinegar, yogurt and spices and you are good to go.

5. Mutton Do Pyaaza Recipe

A hearty mutton recipe with crunchy onions, yogurt and a burst of spices that makes this dish an Eid must.

6. Mutton Rezala Recipe

Mutton Rezala is a popular Bengali delicacy. It is basically a mutton curry, which is made in creamy white gravy. This yummy meat gravy is infused with rich flavours of cashew nut cream, khoya and coconut. Mouth-watering much?

7. Mutton Biryani Recipe

Eid without mutton biryani is incomplete. This mutton biryani has layers of mutton curry and saffron-milk infused rice and is cooked 'dum' style. A heavenly treat for meat and biryani lovers!

8. Rogan Josh Recipe

Indulge in this spicy, meaty Kashmiri curry that's robust with flavours of varied spices. Lamb cooked with cinnamon, cardamom, bay leaf, turmeric, coriander and garam masala, this dish will make you fall in love.

Make this Bakra Eid special with these amazing mutton delicacies, which are unmissable and irresistible. Eid Mubarak!