Bakra Eid 2018: Special Foods To Celebrate Eid al-Adha Festival

Bakrid 2018, or Bakra Eid 2018, will be celebrated in India on August 23 2018. Also known as Eid al-Adha, this 'festival of sacrifice' is celebrated by followers of Islam all around the world. The significance of this festival lies in the sacrifice of a male goat, which is then feasted upon after dividing it into three parts; one part is gifted to the friends and relatives, another part is given to the poor and needy people, and the last part is retained in the family. A wide variety of delectable delicacies are prepared on this day to celebrate Prophet Mohammed's sacrifice for God. From starters, to main course, to desserts, the lavish Eid spread is sure to tantalise your taste buds.

Here is a list of some amazing dishes that your friends and family will totally love:



Chapli Kebab



For starters, you can go for delectable chapli kebabs. Popularly prepared during Bakra Eid, these aromatic, spicy and tender kebabs are made with marinated mutton. A host of ingredients are used in the making of this delicacy, including wheat flour, eggs, herbs and melange of traditional spices.



Mutton Biryani



Biryani lovers, raise your hand! Eid celebrations are incomplete without the quintessential mutton biryani. The joy of gorging on fragrant basmati rice loaded with mutton marinated in yogurt is above all. Pair it with good portions of saalan and you're done for the day.

Creamy Chicken Korma With Sheermal



Here comes the main course delight - chicken korma with sheermal. This creamy chicken korma is sure to tantalise your taste buds with its rich and creamy flavours. Seeped with flavours and spices, the chicken korma tastes the best when paired with sheermal - traditional sweetened bread.

Dates Shake



What's a feast without a refreshing drink? A handful of dates blended with milk and bananas, dates shake is the perfect elixir to go for this Eid 2018. To give the traditional recipe a spin, you may add a pinch of cardamom to enhance the flavours.

Meethi Seviyaan



Eid celebrations and seviyaan are synonymous to each other. The joy of savouring on a bowl full of seviyaan, soaked in milk and topped off with almonds and pistachios, is above all. The garnishing of saffron and cardamom powder adds a nice piquant aroma to the dessert, which makes the culinary experience even more delightful.



Bakrid Mubarak 2018!