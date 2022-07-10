PM Modi Extends Wishes To Bangladesh Prime Minister On Eid Ul-Adha

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, is being observed on July 10 this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Eid-al Adha greetings to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina. He wrote a personal letter to the neighbouring country's Premier while greeting the people of Bangladesh.

Taking to Twitter, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh wrote, "PM Shri Narendra Modi conveyed greetings on Eid-al Adha in a personal letter to HE PM Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh."

"The festival, PM recalled, reminds us of the virtues of sacrifice and sharing. Our ties help promote inclusive growth for all in both countries," it added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi shared a heartfelt message greeting his countrymen on the occasion and wished that the festival inspires everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind," he tweeted.

While extending the wishes for the festival, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar wished for peace, joy and harmony in the country.

"Eid-al-Adha greetings to all celebrating in India and around the world. May the festival bring peace, joy and harmony to all. Eid Mubarak," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on July 10 this year, is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Every year, the date changes as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary and different countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival. In India, Muslims wear new clothes and attend open-air prayer meetings. They may sacrifice a sheep or goat and share the meat with family members, neighbours, and the poor.

Several dishes like mutton biryani, Ghosht Haleem, Shami Kebab and mutton qorma, along with desserts such as kheer and Sheer Qorma are eaten on this day. Offering charity to the underprivileged is also considered an important part of Eid al-Adha.