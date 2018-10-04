All Tall Starbucks Beverages At Just Rupees 100 This Saturday, Details Inside

Starbucks stores across India will be serving all tall beverages at just Rs. 100 this Saturday, 6th October, 2018. The special offer is valid only for this Saturday and is part of the celebrations for International Coffee Week. Starbucks India took to twitter to make an official announcement for the same and twitterverse seems to have lost all its calm. This is not the first time Starbucks has caught the nation's attention with their amazing offers. Remember last year when they were giving away all tall beverages for Rupees 100 to celebrate the 5 year anniversary of the international beverage giant's entry into the Indian market? If you were not able to treat yourself last time, make sure you walk out with your favourite cuppa this time around for just Rs. 100, taxes included.

"Celebrate the love for coffee this International Coffee Week with rich Macchiatos, delicious Cold Brew, super smooth Nitro, Java Chip & much more! We will treat you to any tall beverage of your choice at INR 100 on 6 Oct across all our stores! #Starbucks100 #StarbucksBrewtober", the company tweeted.

Celebrate the love for coffee this International Coffee Week with rich Macchiatos, delicious Cold Brew, super smooth Nitro, Java Chip & much more! We will treat you to any tall beverage of your choice at INR 100 on 6 Oct across all our stores! #Starbucks100#StarbucksBrewtoberpic.twitter.com/BttHQUditV — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) September 29, 2018

#StarbucksBrewtober is a week full of exciting offers and deals across all outlets across the country. Order any latte till 5th October and Starbucks would delight you by crafting a cute heart on top of it. At the Coffee Experience Bar, you can experience the art, craft and science of coffee, across all stores from Oct 2-5. You can also learn about their 'farm to cup' initiative as part of International Coffee Week.

Let the #StarbucksBrewtober celebrations begin!

Latte with a Heart: Get a heart on your latte.

Farm to Cup: An experiential coffee tasting journey.

Coffee Experience Bar: Experience the art, craft and science of coffee.

Across all stores from Oct 2-5.



See you soon! pic.twitter.com/0BgV6VlUlJ — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) October 1, 2018

Starbucks has emerged to be one of country's most loved coffee places. This weekend, fans of Starbucks can enjoy their freshly brewed curations without burning a hole in their pocket.

Offer: All beverages at INR 100

Date: 6 October, Saturday

Time: All day, 7 a.m. onwards.

Place: All Starbucks India Outlets

