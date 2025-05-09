3 Injured As Pak Drone Hits Residential Area In Punjab's Ferozepur: Police

Three people of a family were injured in a Pakistani drone attack in Punjab's Ferozepur tonight, the police said. They suffered burn injuries, and one of them is critical.

"We received information about three people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army," Ferozepur police officer Bhupinder Singh Sidhu told news agency ANI.

The doctor who received the injured people at a local hospital said two of the three family members suffered lesser burn injuries.

"Due to a drone bomb, three people got injured. Out of these, the condition of a woman is critical, she has suffered severe burns. The other two have lesser burns. We have immediately started their treatment. They are from the same family," Dr Kamal Bagi said.

Pakistan launched another wave of drone attacks tonight - the third in a row - targeting several areas in northern India.

Drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba and Pathankot sector on Friday. Red streaks could be seen and explosions were heard in Samba sector of Jammu as India's air defence intercepted the Pakistani drones amid blackout.

A precautionary blackout has been enforced in many areas near the border.

The government at Friday's briefing said Pakistan launched 300-400 drones at 36 locations, with several shot down by Indian forces.

They said the drones were the Turkish-made 'Asisguard Songar'. The possible purpose of such a large-scale aerial intrusion was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence, the government said.