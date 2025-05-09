CBSE Directs Schools To Include Daily Positive Affirmations In Morning Assemblies

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. CBSE directs all the schools to include positive affirmations in their assembly. This is being done to promote holistic development of students. Schools can customize affirmations to align with their core values.

CBSE Positive Affirmations: CBSE has directed all the schools to include positive affirmations in their daily morning assembly routines from the academic session 2025-2026. This is being done to promote holistic development of students and bring clarity, calmness and confidence in their behaviour, the board said in a release. Positive affirmations are short phrases considered to develop a constructive self image, emotional resilience, and a mindset rooted in growth and optimism.

CBSE has directed to appropriately use one to two affirmations daily, making sure the affirmations are age-appropriate, inclusive, and rooted in values of empathy, courage, and self-worth.

Schools can customise affirmations to align with their core values.

Objectives of the Initiative:

To support the socio-emotional development of students.

To instil a positive and respectful school culture.

To encourage self-reflection and emotional regulation.

To help students start their day with clarity, calm, and confidence.

CBSE suggested the following affirmations during morning assemblies:

"I am always happy."

"I am calm and stable in every situation."

"My memory and concentration are excellent."

"I eat healthy food; my body is perfect and disease-free."

"I use gadgets only for studying."

"I respect everyone. I respect nature."

CBSE has advised schools to analyse the effects of these affirmations on students' emotional well-being and share their observations, feedback, and best practices with the board so that the pregramme can be modified accordingly,