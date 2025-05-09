CBSE Directs Schools To Include Daily Positive Affirmations In Morning Assemblies

CBSE Positive Affirmations: CBSE has directed all the schools to include positive affirmations in their daily morning assembly routines from the academic session 2025-2026. This is being done to promote holistic development of students and bring clarity, calmness and confidence in their behaviour, the board said in a release. Positive affirmations are short phrases considered to develop a constructive self image, emotional resilience, and a mindset rooted in growth and optimism.
CBSE has directed to appropriately use one to two affirmations daily, making sure the affirmations are age-appropriate, inclusive, and rooted in values of empathy, courage, and self-worth.
Schools can customise affirmations to align with their core values.
Objectives of the Initiative:
- To support the socio-emotional development of students.
- To instil a positive and respectful school culture.
- To encourage self-reflection and emotional regulation.
- To help students start their day with clarity, calm, and confidence.
CBSE suggested the following affirmations during morning assemblies:
- "I am always happy."
- "I am calm and stable in every situation."
- "My memory and concentration are excellent."
- "I eat healthy food; my body is perfect and disease-free."
- "I use gadgets only for studying."
- "I respect everyone. I respect nature."
CBSE has advised schools to analyse the effects of these affirmations on students' emotional well-being and share their observations, feedback, and best practices with the board so that the pregramme can be modified accordingly,