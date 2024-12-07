CBSE Issues Show Cause Notice Against 34 Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued show cause notice against 34 schools that did not abide by the terms and conditions set by the board.



CBSE also cautioned schools that were unknowingly participating in sports events being organised by 'CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society (CBSE-WSO), Agra, UP. The board noted that CBSE-WSO had no connection with the board and schools must not associate with it in any manner and should not participate in the sports competition by this organisation.



"All affiliated schools have already been informed through Board's Circular No. 04/2019 dated 30.01.2019 to ensure compliance with the terms and condition mentioned in the Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018. Clause No. 12 of Affiliation Bye-Laws clearly lays down that any non-compliance of Examination and Affiliation Bye-Laws shall be considered as violation and action shall be taken as per the Rules in Chapter 12 of the Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018."



The notification further added, "Clause No. 9.2 of the Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, states that Heads of all affiliated Schools will ensure that all provisions of the Affiliation and Examination Byelaws and all directions given by CBSE from time to time are strictly complied with."



The list of schools that have been issued the show cause notice is available on the official website of the CBSE.

