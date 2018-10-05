All Tall Starbucks Beverages At Just Rupees 100 Today, Check Offer Details

Starbucks stores across India will be serving all tall beverages at just Rs. 100 today, 6th October, 2018. The special offer is valid only for today and is part of the celebrations for International Coffee Week. Starbucks India took to twitter to make an official announcement for the same and twitterverse seems to have lost all its calm. This is not the first time Starbucks has caught the nation's attention with their amazing offers. Remember last year when they were giving away all tall beverages for Rupees 100 to celebrate the 5 year anniversary of the international beverage giant's entry into the Indian market? If you were not able to treat yourself last time, make sure you walk out with your favourite cuppa this time around for just Rs. 100. The discount is given to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the global coffeehouse chain, which is today. The best part is that the price is also inclusive of taxes. This is not the first time that Starbucks has rolled out such amazing offers. They offered similar discounts on their coffee last year as well.

"Celebrate the love for coffee this International Coffee Week with rich Macchiatos, delicious Cold Brew, super smooth Nitro, Java Chip & much more! We will treat you to any tall beverage of your choice at INR 100 on 6 Oct across all our stores! #Starbucks100 #StarbucksBrewtober", the company tweeted.

Celebrate the love for coffee this International Coffee Week with rich Macchiatos, delicious Cold Brew, super smooth Nitro, Java Chip & much more! We will treat you to any tall beverage of your choice at INR 100 on 6 Oct across all our stores! #Starbucks100#StarbucksBrewtoberpic.twitter.com/BttHQUditV — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) September 29, 2018

#StarbucksBrewtober is a week full of exciting offers and deals across all outlets across the country. Starbucks has emerged to be one of country's most loved coffee places. This weekend, fans of Starbucks can enjoy their freshly brewed curations without burning a hole in their pocket.

Starbucks Offer Details

Offer: All beverages at INR 100

Date: 6 October, Saturday

Time: All day, 7 a.m. onwards.

Place: All Starbucks India Outlets

