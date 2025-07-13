"Tyranny Of Unelected": Omar Abdullah On Being "Locked Up" Inside House

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah alleged that he has been "locked up" inside his house soon after he returned from Delhi this evening.

The Chief Minister termed his house "detention" as the tyranny of the unelected in Jammu and Kashmir. He shared multiple pictures on X of a large contingent of police outside his home and an armoured vehicle parked outside the main gate.

"To borrow from the late Arun Jaitley - Democracy in J&K is a tyranny of the unelected. To put it in terms you will all understand today, the unelected nominees of New Delhi locked up the elected representatives of the people of J&K," Mr Abdullah said in a post on X.

To borrow from the late Arun Jaitley Sb - Democracy in J&K is a tyranny of the unelected.

To put it in terms you will all understand today the unelected nominees of New Delhi locked up the elected representatives of the people of J&K. pic.twitter.com/hTkWlR0P0s — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 13, 2025

Without naming the Lt Governor's administration, Mr Abdullah, in another post, said that "The unelected government locked up the elected government"

Earlier today, several ministers in the Omar Abdullah government, MLAs and top leaders of the ruling party and the Opposition were put under house arrest or detained to prevent them from observing Kashmir Martyrs' Day.

The administration of the Lieutenant Governor has denied permission for the 'Martyrs Day' function to pay homage to those who were killed in the fight against the autocratic regime of Maharaja Hari Singh under British suzerainty.

The Union Territory administration imposed restrictions in several parts of Srinagar and warned of strict action against anyone who tried to proceed towards the Martyrs' Graveyard.

Today, senior leaders, including former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, woke up to house detention and restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar.

Earlier, Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the restrictions and house arrests and equated the 1931 martyrs of Kashmir with those of "Jallianwala Bagh"

"13th July massacre is our Jallianwala Bagh. The people who laid down their lives did so against the British. Kashmir was being ruled under the British Paramountcy. What a shame that true heroes who fought against British rule in all its forms are today projected as villains only because they were Muslims. We may be denied the opportunity to visit their graves today, but we will not forget their sacrifices," Mr Abdullah said in a post on X.

PDP leader and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, said in a post X, "The day you accept our heroes as your own just as Kashmiris have embraced yours, from Mahatma Gandhi to Bhagat Singh that day, as Prime Minister Modi once said, the "dil ki doori" (distance of hearts) will truly end."

The day you accept our heroes as your own just as Kashmiris have embraced yours, from Mahatma Gandhi to Bhagat Singh that day, as Prime Minister Modi once said, the “dil ki doori” (distance of hearts) will truly end.



When you lay siege to the Martyrs' Graveyard, lock people in… pic.twitter.com/PjZpH7W8We — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 13, 2025

"When you lay siege to the Martyrs' Graveyard, lock people in their homes to prevent them from visiting Mazar-e-Shuhada, it speaks volumes. July 13th commemorates our martyrs, those who rose against tyranny, much like countless others across the country. They will always be our heroes," she added.

Sajad Lone, MLA and chief of Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, said he had been put under house arrest. "I don't know why the union government is so keen to redefine what is sacred for the people of Kashmir. The sacrifices rendered on July 13 are sacred for all of us," he said on X, adding, "Histories that are etched in blood don't vanish".

Earlier, the National Conference wrote to the Lieutenant Governor, urging him to restore the public holiday on July 13 in memory of those killed in 1931. But this request was turned down, and the district magistrate denied permission to hold any event.

What Happened On July 13, 1931

July 13 is an epochal day in the history of Kashmir. On this day in 1931, a group of Kashmiris were protesting outside the Srinagar jail.

They were supporters of Abdul Qadeer, who had called on Kashmiris to rise against Dogra ruler Hari Singh, who was charged with sedition.

On July 13, a large group of protesters gathered outside the prison where Abdul Qadeer was being held. Faced with the protesters, the Maharaja's forces opened fire, killing 22 people.

The July 13 killings triggered massive protests and forced the Dogra ruler and the British to look into the grievances of the Muslim community in the Valley. The first Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir were also a political fallout of the July 13 killings. These polls marked the beginning of the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir after centuries of autocratic rule, though the Maharaja had sweeping powers on key matters.

What Has Changed

Earlier, police personnel gave a gun salute and floral tributes were offered at the Martyrs' Graveyard on July 13 every year. Political leaders would pay tributes and hold public meetings in memory of those killed in 1931. But ever since the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked in 2019 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union territories, the administration has prohibited any function at the Martyrs' graveyard.

Since 2020, July 13 and December 5 - former Jammu and Kashmir 'Prime Minister' and Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary - have been dropped as official holidays. Instead, the birth anniversary of Dogra ruler Hari Singh is now a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.