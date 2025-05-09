Pak Attacks Again: Drones Intercepted In Multiple Places, Explosion In Pokhran

A swarm of drones from Pakistan was spotted in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on Friday evening, said the sources in the Army, adding that they are being engaged.

Drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba (in J&K), Pathankot and Ferozepur (in Punjab) and Jaisalmer (in Rajasthan). Multiple explosions, including in Barmer and Pokhran, have also been heard in these regions.

Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting several regions. Defence officials said the the attacks were intercepted by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

"On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations," said the government.

"The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones..." the government added.

Jammu city plunged into darkness after blasts were heard and alarms sounded, officials said.

The blasts come amid ongoing shelling by Pakistan following India's strike on terror hideouts in the country earlier this week as part of Operation Sindoor.

"Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.



Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city. pic.twitter.com/TE0X2LYzQ8 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 9, 2025

He also posted a picture of the city in darkness, captioning the post as, "Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city."

"It's my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together," the Chief Minister added.