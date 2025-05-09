'Can Hear Sounds Of Blast': Omar Abdullah After Pak Drones Seen In Jammu

Jammu went dark for the second night in a row after blasts were heard and sirens sounded in the region. Sharing a picture of the dark sky, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed about the blackout in the region and said he could hear "intermittent sounds of blasts and heavy artillery" from where he was.

The Chief Minister is in Jammu right now, where he rushed from Srinagar this morning to take stock of the situation after a failed Pakistani drone attack Thursday evening.

He also appealed to people in and around Jammy to stay off the streets, even as drones were sighted in the area along with Samba and neighbouring Pathankot district in Punjab. The army, in a statement, said the drones were "being engaged". Track live updates here.

"It's my earnest appeal to everyone in and around Jammu, please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories and we will get through this together."

Last night, India thwarted Pakistan's attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles, including in Jammu and Pathankot. The government this evening said Pakistan fired around 300 to 400 drones targeting 36 sites across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Punjab.

This comes amid heavy shelling by Pakistan following India's precision strike on terror hideouts earlier this week as part of 'Operation Sindoor'.

'Operation Sindoor' was launched in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.