Adulterated Milk Racket Exposed In Junagadh: Detergent Found In Milk Tanker While Officials Delay Action

A major health scandal has surfaced in Junagadh after a milk tanker originating from Leria village in Visavadar was intercepted, revealing the presence of hazardous chemicals. While local investigators found immediate evidence of adulteration, the slow response from the Food Safety Department has sparked public outrage.

The Investigation: Detergent in the Diet

Acting on a tip-off regarding a large-scale "fake milk" racket operating across Gujarat, a team intercepted the transport vehicle in Junagadh. To verify the quality of the milk, the team conducted an on-the-spot test using a basic testing kit.

The results were alarming: the milk reportedly tested positive for detergent powder and other synthetic substances used to increase the volume and thickness of the liquid. These chemicals pose a severe risk to human health, potentially leading to long-term organ damage.

Red Tape and Missing Kits: The Official Failure

The most shocking part of the incident was the arrival of the Food Safety Department officials. Despite being called to the scene for a formal inspection, the officers reportedly lacked the necessary testing kits to verify the milk's quality on-site.

When questioned about the urgency of the matter, the officials stated that formal laboratory reports could take up to six months to arrive. This delay effectively allows the distribution of potentially toxic milk to continue while the "paperwork" catches up.

A Call for Accountability

The incident has raised serious questions about the efficiency of the Food Department. While millions of citizens rely on daily milk supplies, the lack of immediate testing equipment and the sluggish reporting process suggest a massive loophole in public safety enforcement.

Local activists and citizens are now demanding, immediate suspension of the officers responsible for the oversight, modern testing equipment for all field officers to provide instant results, strict criminal action against the dairy operators in Leria village.