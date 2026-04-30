Outrage In Gujarat Village After Dalits Denied Entry To Temple Feast

The social fabric of Bhutdi village in Junagadh's Visavadar Taluka has been strained following a serious incident of alleged caste-based discrimination during a religious festival.

Tensions erupted at the local Ramji Temple during a Patotsav and Pran Pratishthan ceremony when members of the Scheduled Caste community were reportedly insulted and prevented from participating in the communal meal on equal terms.

The incident has led to the registration of a formal police complaint against five local individuals, sparking a heated debate over persisting social biases in the region.

According to the complaint filed by Ajaybhai Chaturbhai Boricha, the confrontation began when he and other members of his community arrived at the temple to receive prasad. It is alleged that the accused, including Babubhai Ukabhai Dudhani, specifically targeted the Dalit devotees by demanding they remain separate from the rest of the gathering.

The victims claimed they were subjected to verbal abuse and were told they could not eat alongside others, with the accused allegedly removing plates and bowls from their hands to prevent them from participating in the feast.

Umesh Nagwan, one of the complainants in the matter, expressed deep disappointment over the treatment meted out to the community during the village program.

He stated that people from the Dalit community were made to sit separately, served water separately, and even asked to bring their own utensils from home.

Nagwan noted that even after so many years of independence, such untouchability still prevails, which he described as a very bad reflection on society. He confirmed that an FIR has been filed and the community is now demanding justice.

The police have booked five individuals under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as well as for intentional insult and criminal intimidation.

While the district administration and local police have stepped in to maintain order, the event highlights the ongoing challenges of ensuring social equality at the grassroots level.

Investigators are currently recording statements from witnesses present at the temple to verify the sequence of events and ensure a thorough probe into the allegations of systemic discrimination.

With Inputs From Vijaysinh Parmar