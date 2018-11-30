3 Protein-Rich Vegetarian Evening Snacks That You Must Try For Weight Loss

Are on a weight loss spree and looking for easy snacking options for evening, especially post office hours and before dinner time? If yes, then you have come to the right place. By now, you would know that adding more protein-rich foods to your weight loss diet can help you shed kilos; and a lot of protein in your diet comes from lean meats like eggs, fish, chicken, etc. What about vegetarian options? Whenever we think of protein-rich vegetarian options, first three foods that come to our mind are paneer, tofu and soya. But, there's much more to this list. So, without further ado, we give you three protein-rich vegetarian snack options that you can prepare easily in your kitchen after a hectic day at work. These are not just a treat for your taste buds but will also help you lose a few kilograms.

Here Are Three Protein-Rich Vegetarian Snacks For Healthy Weight Loss:

It's time to ditch the greasy pakodas. Prepare some delicious oat mixed idli batter and treat yourself with some light and fluffy mini idlis as an evening snack. This idli recipe has suji replaced with healthy oats, which is a delicious protein-rich snack option you can try to lose weight.

Oats idlis are great for your taste buds and weight loss.

This snack is perfect to carry in tiffin for those 4 p.m. cravings. This low-fat and healthy treat is rather easy-to-make at home. Throw in some millet, puffed rice and ragi flakes, mix them with half a cup of roasted peanuts, green chillies and chutney. Top it up with a sprinkle of chaat masala, and there you go!

This low-fat and healthy treat is rather easy-to-make at home.

Bean sprouts, carrots, cucumbers and spring onion doused with fresh garlic dressing, this salad is not only power-packed with nutrition, but is a refreshing snacking option post work.

This salad is not only power-packed with nutrition, but is a refreshing snacking option post work.

If you have some more protein-rich vegetarian snack ideas, then do share with us in the comments section below!

