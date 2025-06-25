Navy HQ Staffer Arrested For Spying For Pak, Shared Info During Op Sindoor

A man has been arrested from the Navy's headquarters in Delhi, accused of spying for the Pakistani Intelligence agency ISI apparently for years and even during Operation Sindoor.

Data from his cellphone revealed that Vishal Yadav had provided confidential information related to the Navy and other defense units to a woman who was his Pakistani handler in exchange for money.

Yadav - a clerk at the naval headquarters and a resident of Haryana, was arrested by the Intelligence Wing of the Rajasthan Police.

Vishnukant Gupta, a senior police officer, said the CID Intelligence unit of Rajasthan was constantly monitoring the espionage activities carried out by Pakistani intelligence agencies.

During surveillance, they zeroed in on Yadav, who was in constant contact with a female handler of a Pakistani intelligence agency through social media, he said.

This woman, who calls herself Priya Sharma, was paying him money to extract confidential information of strategic importance, the officer said.

Initial investigation has revealed that Vishal Yadav was addicted to playing online games and needed money to cover his losses.

He was receiving money via cryptocurrency trading account and also directly in his bank accounts, the officer said.

Vishal Yadav is being jointly interrogated by various intelligence agencies at the Central Interrogation Center in Jaipur.

Security agencies are trying to find out who else is involved in this racket and how much sensitive information has been leaked.

The arrest once again underlines the role of social media as a major medium in spy rings.

Security agencies have appealed to the people to be alert to suspicious activity on social media and report it immediately.