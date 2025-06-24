Video: Fitness Coach Reveals 3 Must-Do Habits To Keep Weight Off For Good

It's easy to get caught up in fad diets and workout trends when pursuing weight loss. However, fitness coach Raj Ganpath stresses the importance of simplicity for sustainable results. He believes that consistency is key, and a straightforward approach can lead to noticeable improvements in fitness within three months. While losing weight can be challenging, maintaining that weight loss is often even more difficult. To address this common struggle, Raj Ganpath recently shared three essential tips on Instagram for preventing weight regain after achieving your desired body weight.

These tips focus on establishing sustainable habits that can be easily incorporated into a daily routine. Rather than advocating for drastic changes or restrictive diets, Ganpath emphasises gradual progress and building a strong foundation for long-term success. By prioritising consistency and simplicity, individuals can effectively manage their weight and maintain a healthier lifestyle. Ganpath's approach offers a practical and achievable roadmap for those seeking sustainable weight management. The focus is on creating lasting habits that support overall well-being, rather than temporary solutions that often lead to frustration and weight cycling.

Ganpath emphasises the importance of regular weight monitoring. He advises that knowing your body weight consistently allows for timely course correction, preventing significant weight regain. He suggests daily or every-other-day weigh-ins, instead of infrequent checks that can reveal larger, more difficult-to-manage gains.

Secondly, he highlights mindful consumption, stressing the importance of avoiding overeating. Whether aiming to lose, maintain, or gain weight, he emphasises eating by one's goal.

Finally, Ganpath underscores the need for consistent exercise, even after reaching the desired weight. Regular workouts not only help burn calories in the short term but also improve basal metabolic rate in the long term, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy metabolism and long-term weight management.