"100% Communist Lunatic": Trump On New York's Indian-Origin Mayor Candidate

US Donald Trump has weighed in on the victory of Indian-origin leftist socialist Zohran Mamdani in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary election, calling him a "100 per cent communist lunatic". Trump also criticised other progressive leaders who support Mamdani, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Senator Chuck Schumer, after former New York governor Andrew Cuomo conceded the election.

"It's finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous," the Republican said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Launching a personal attack on a 33-year-old self-declared socialist, Trump said Mamdani "looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he's not very smart, he's got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!"

In another post, he said, presumably jesting, that Democrats should nominate "Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President" to get back in play. He also said that democrats should put "AOC+3" - his term for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive Squad members - in Cabinet positions.

Mamdani-- an Indian origin Muslim, who is the son of acclaimed Indian American filmmaker Mira Nair and an Indian-born Ugandan Marxist scholar Mahmood Mamdani-- won the democratic race after former New York governor Andrew Cuomo conceded New York City's mayoral primary election. Mamdani won 43.5 per cent of the vote, and 90 per cent of the ballots counted.

If Mamdani wins the final race, he will become New York's first Muslim mayor.

The son of Indian-origin immigrants, he is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America party -- the kind of niche, leftist affiliation that many Democratic leaders believe their party needs to shed. The fact that Mamdani speaks out for Palestinians and has accused Israel of "genocide" also makes him a prime target for Trump.

His supporters include two favourite Trump foils -- fiery leftist Senator Bernie Sanders and progressive congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Currently a New York state assemblyman representing the borough of Queens, Mamdani's eye-catching policy proposals include freezing rent for many New Yorkers, free bus service, and universal childcare. In a city where a three-bedroom apartment can easily cost $6,000 a month, his message struck a chord.