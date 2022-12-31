Zomato CEO Decides To Deliver Orders Himself On New Year's Eve

This is not the first time the Zomato CEO has stepped out to deliver food orders.

The evening of December 31 is always the busiest for all places with recreational activities, whether they are hotels, restaurants, or any place in the hospitality industry. The number of online food orders also increases at this time.

Since there is so much demand for food delivery services on New Year's Eve, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal declared he would take a brief break from his office duties to make a few deliveries by himself.

"I'm going to deliver a couple of orders on my own right now. Should be back in an hour or so," Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted this evening.

After a few minutes, he posts another tweet: "My first delivery brought me back to the Zomato office. Lolwut!"

Along with the post, he tweeted an image of himself in the signature red Zomato uniform with a couple of food boxes in hand.

In October, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice chairman of Naukri.com, revealed in a Twitter post that during one of his recent interactions with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, he learned that the entrepreneur delivers orders wearing the company's trademark red t-shirt at least once a quarter.

"Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder, don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle, and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him," Mr Bikhchandani tweeted.