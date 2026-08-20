Why Is August 20 Observed As Sadbhavana Diwas? The Rajiv Gandhi Connection Explained

Every year on August 20, India observes Sadbhavana Diwas, also known as Harmony Day. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and is dedicated to promoting national integration, communal harmony and goodwill among citizens. Observed since 1992, a year after Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, the day serves as a reminder of the importance of unity, peace and mutual respect in India's diverse society. The term Sadbhavana translates to goodwill or harmony and reflects the spirit of peaceful coexistence among people of different religions, languages, regions, castes and communities.

Rajiv Gandhi served as India's Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989. During his tenure, he championed technological modernisation, telecommunications expansion and administrative reforms. His efforts towards computerisation and the growth of India's telecom sector are often credited with helping lay the groundwork for the country's technological transformation.

Rajiv Gandhi: Early Life And Rise To Prime Minister

"I am young and I too have a dream. I dream of an India strong, independent, self-reliant and on the front rank of the nations of the world in the service of mankind."

These words reflected the aspirations of Rajiv Gandhi, who remains India's youngest Prime Minister, having assumed office at the age of 40.

Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20, 1944, in Bombay, now Mumbai. He was three years old when India gained Independence and his grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, became the country's first Prime Minister.

He spent much of his childhood in New Delhi and studied at the Doon School in Dehradun alongside his younger brother, Sanjay Gandhi. Unlike many members of his family, Rajiv Gandhi initially stayed away from politics and pursued a career as a commercial pilot with Indian Airlines.

His entry into public life came after the death of Sanjay Gandhi in 1980. Following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, Rajiv Gandhi assumed office as Prime Minister and went on to play a significant role in shaping India's political and technological trajectory.

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Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the LTTE while campaigning for the elections in 1991.After his death, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India.

Today, Sadbhavana Diwas continues to emphasise the values of national integration, tolerance and harmony, encouraging citizens to strengthen the bonds that unite India's diverse communities.