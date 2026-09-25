Rajiv Gandhi University Launches Certification Programmes Focused on Nanotechnology

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), Bhopal, has announced certification courses designed to provide foundational knowledge along with industry-oriented understanding of Nanotechnology to the learners. The programme will be conducted in online mode for two weeks and the course is being offered at Undergraduate (UG) level.

To enrol for the course, candidates do not require a prior background in nanotechnology, however, applicants having a basic understanding of Physics/Chemistry at 10+2 level is mandatory.

In this course, candidates will learn about Nanotechnology through real-world concepts along with industry relevant examples. The course also offers doubt-clearing sessions with course faculty. Candidates will also have access to recorder lectures which will allow them a flexible, self-paced weekly schedule. On the successful completion of the course, applicants will be provided with certificates by RGPV as well as they will receive their final percentage/grade marks.

RGPV Nanotechnology Course: Who can Enrol?

Graduating students of Engineering, Science or allied disciplines are eligible to enrol for the programme. Those seeking a foundational credit-linked certification can also enrol in this programme. Entrepreneurs, Technology Enthusiasts of next generation Technology & Startup can learn from this course. Lastly, anyone aspiring to pursue a career in the revolutionary field of Nanotechnology must enrol themselves.

Nanotechnology Course Modules

The nanotechnology course is divided into six modules for building foundational understanding of matter, materials and devices at the nanoscale.

Module 1 Introduction: This module tells us about meaning of Nanotechnology along with its history and development.

Module 2 (The Nano Scale): The second module talks about how small a nanoscale is and what makes it so different.

Module 3 (Nano Materials): Learners will be guided about the meaning of nanomaterials and its classification.

Module 4 (Working at Nanoscale): Students will be familiarized with techniques for observing nanoscale materials and the tools utilized for practical measurements at that scale.

Module 5 is Synthesis & Characterization of Nanomaterials, in which students will learn about nano synthesis approaches, along with overview of material's characterization techniques.

Module 6 is consolidation which discusses the future scope of nanotechnology and its career scope available in the field.

The courses also highlight the university's focus on connecting academic learning with research and industry-related applications in an emerging technology field.