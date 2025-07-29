Why Gen Alpha Will Be The Most Watched Generation In Human History

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently discussed how traditional education is going to change in the next 15-20 years, with artificial intelligence (AI) becoming an integral part of learning. This potential shift in global education structure highlights how Generation Alpha will be the most watched generation in human history. From basic education to financial literacy, Gen Alpha is going to face unique circumstances in the coming years that likely have far-reaching consequences for their lives, society and the future of humanity.

Rise Of Tech, Neurotech And AI

Gen Alpha includes people born (or yet to be born) between 2010 and 2025, with nearly two billion individuals worldwide, which makes them potentially the largest generation in history. India and China have the highest birth rates for this generation. McCrindle data reveals that 2,586,000 Gen Alphas are born globally each week.

It's not wrong to call them 'digital natives' as they are growing up with smartphones, social media and AI. Data published by Qustodio revealed that 72 per cent of students globally use digital devices in the classroom. Imagine the impact on curious minds with access to everything through the internet.

Gen Alpha is surrounded by AI-powered devices, from smart toys and virtual assistants to personalised learning platforms. They also use smart devices, wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, with their daily activities being tracked and monitored like never before.

Although these technologies make life easier and open diverse opportunities, they collect vast amounts of data on behaviour, preferences and learning patterns. This data can be used to create detailed profiles of behaviour, interests and habits, with possibilities of data breach issues.

Gen Alpha is also witnessing advancement in neurotech, such as brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) and neurofeedback devices, which are being used to monitor and influence brain activity. This technology will impact Gen Alpha as it has the potential to shape their thoughts, emotions and behaviours.

Growing up with such technologies is likely to have profound effects on Gen Alpha's cognitive, social and emotional development. It may influence their sense of identity, self-awareness and relationships with others.

Some experts have argued that Gen Alpha's reliance on technology may lead to dependency issues, affecting their ability to function without devices, which might cause increased stress, anxiety and decreased self-esteem.

Hence, parents and educators play a vital role in managing Gen Alpha's technology use as they are expected to ensure balanced exposure and promote healthy digital habits.

Gen Alpha Knows What's Best For Them

Gen Alphas have access to smartphones and tablets from an increasingly early age. Children between 8 and 12 years old spend an average of 4 hours and 44 minutes in front of screens every day.

Smartphone addiction and social media addiction have been on the rise in recent years, especially among Millennials and Boomers. But Gen Alpha may show a balanced approach as 75 per cent of children aged 8-10 are already thinking about mental health. The majority of this generation also thinks that there's a need to disconnect from technology for well-being.

Peek Into Their Spending Habits

Gen Alpha's spending power is estimated to reach $5.46 trillion by 2029. A total of 90 per cent of Gen Alpha children earn their own money, with 69 per cent earning through chores and 48 per cent interested in starting a business or side hustle.

Still, parents play a huge role in shaping Gen Alpha's financial habits, with 80 per cent of Gen Alpha learning about money from their parents.

Will They Lack Moral Values?

The answer is NO, because Gen Alpha considers helping people the most important thing in life. Several surveys have found that Alphas are tech-savvy but have a deep sense of environmental and social awareness. A GWI data revealed that in the United States, 61 per cent of Gen Alphas said that helping people is important for them. A total of 51 per cent said they would protect people from bullying, and 51 per cent said everyone should be treated the same.

According to data by Razorfish, more than 30 per cent of Gen Alphas say they want to make a difference, growing up to help people or the planet.