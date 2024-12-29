Welcome Generation Beta: Successor to Gen Alpha And Gen Z, Set To Arrive In 2025

Starting January 1, 2025, the newest demographic population, Generation Beta, is set to make its entrance into the world. The group, comprising of children born between 2025 and 2039, is expected to constitute 16 per cent of the global population by 2035, with many likely to see the dawn of the 22nd century, according to social researcher Mark McCrindle, who is often credited with defining the generational labels.

Generation Beta is the successor of Gen Alpha (those born between 2010-2024), which came after Gen Z (1996-2010), and millennials (1981-1996). Generation Beta follows a naming convention that started with Generation Alpha, using the Greek alphabet to signify a new era in human history.

The 'Beta babies' as they are being called, will grow up in an era that is characterised by unprecedented technological integration into daily life. They will likely be the first generation to experience "autonomous transportation at scale, wearable health technologies, and immersive virtual environments as standard aspects of daily life".

"While Generation Alpha has experienced the rise of smart technology and artificial intelligence, Generation Beta will live in an era where AI and automation are fully embedded in everyday life, education and workplaces to healthcare and entertainment," said Mr McCrindle in his blog post.

Also Read | 93% Of Gen Z, Gen Alpha Shape Family Travel Plans In India: Report

Challenges for Gen Beta

While technology will be at the touch of their fingertips, the Gen Beta will also inherit a societal landscape that has several significant challenges such as climate change, urbanisation, and shifts in global population dynamics. These challenges are expected to make Gen Beta prioritise adaptability, quality and collaboration.

Despite the previous two generations being more eco-conscious than their predecessors, the Gen Beta will have to take the onus to ensure that sustainability is just not a buzzword but a fundamental expectation.

"Understanding their needs, values, and preferences will be critical as we anticipate how they will shape the future of society."

Additionally, with social connection already becoming a scarce commodity in the modern world with the growth of social media platforms, Gen Beta will have to find ways to be connected in real sense.