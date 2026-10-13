WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users To Schedule Texts, Photos And Videos

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that could allow users to schedule messages to be sent at a specific date and time. The feature would let users write messages, share links, and send photos or videos later without having to send them manually. It is expected to work in both individual and group chats, even when the sender's phone is offline.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the scheduled messages feature to some users running WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.40.7. The feature could become available to more users over the coming weeks.

To schedule a message, users could type it in a chat and tap and hold the send button. If the feature is available, an option to select the date and time for delivery is expected to appear.

The feature reportedly supports text messages, links, photos and videos. However, users may only be able to schedule one photo or video at a time.

They could also edit an image or add a caption using the drawing editor before scheduling it. Messages can reportedly be scheduled from 10 minutes ahead to up to two weeks in advance.

Once the selected time arrives, WhatsApp is expected to send the message automatically, even if the app is closed or the sender's phone is offline. This means users would not need to open the app or manually send the message at the scheduled time.

The feature is also expected to work in group chats. However, only members who were part of the group when the message was scheduled may receive it. People who join the group later are not expected to receive the scheduled message.

WhatsApp may also introduce a dedicated section in the chat information screen where users can view and delete their scheduled messages before they are sent. If a user deletes a scheduled message, the recipient is not expected to receive a notification about it.

It is reportedly being rolled out to some Android beta testers through the Google Play Store, with wider availability expected over the coming weeks.