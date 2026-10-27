What Is 'Maxxing'? The Viral Trend Named Dictionary.com's Word Of The Year 2026

From improving physical appearance to getting better sleep, the internet's obsession with self-improvement has found a new expression. Dictionary.com has named "maxxing" its Word of the Year for 2026, reflecting the growing popularity of online trends centred on achieving maximum results in everyday life. The announcement was made on Monday, October 26, following an assessment of online searches, social media conversations and news coverage.

What Does 'Maxxing' Mean?

Derived from "maximum" and "maximising", the term describes efforts to improve an activity, habit or aspect of life as much as possible.

According to BBC News, Dictionary.com recorded a sharp increase in the expression's use, with its appearance in digital media rising nearly 19-fold in August 2026 compared with the monthly average in 2025.

The word can appear independently or alongside other expressions, creating terms such as "gymmaxxing" for improving fitness, "sleepmaxxing" for optimising sleep and "proteinmaxxing" for increasing protein consumption.

How Did 'Maxxing' Become Popular?

The expression has roots in gaming terminology, particularly "min-maxing", which involves strengthening selected abilities to gain an advantage.

However, its modern popularity is closely associated with "looksmaxxing", an online trend focused on enhancing physical appearance.

According to The Guardian, the trend initially emerged in male-dominated online communities before spreading across mainstream social media.

Its growing popularity has also raised concerns about unrealistic beauty standards and the pressure to pursue constant self-improvement.

Why Was 'Maxxing' Chosen?

Speaking to CBS News, Steve Johnson, Dictionary Media Group's director of lexicography, explained that the expression stood out because of its widespread use across different subjects.

The publication reported that "looksmaxxing" experienced a surge exceeding 1,000 per cent in media usage during 2026.

The term has also expanded into workplace culture through "tokenmaxxing", referring to maximising artificial intelligence use.

Dictionary.com's selection follows its 2025 winner, "67", a viral expression associated with absurdist internet humour.

The latest choice highlights how social media continues to influence modern English while reflecting society's increasing fascination with productivity, appearance and personal optimisation.