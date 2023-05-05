Watch: Tourists Follow GPS Directions, Drive Car Straight Into Sea In Hawaii

A local who recorded the video said the tourists, both sisters, were smiling.

Two tourists had to be rescued after they followed their GPS directions directly into a harbour in Hawaii's Kailua-Kona, according to a report in The Washington Post. A video of the incident, recorded by a local Christie Hutchinson, shows a sailboat crew jumping into action and swimming up to the driver and passenger to rescue them from their sinking vehicle. Both the individuals were pulled out from the front windows of the car. The driver was sitting with her seat belt on, the outlet further said.

"I was just sitting there trying to seek shelter from the rain, and then the next thing, I saw a car drive directly past our boat straight into the harbor at a pretty decent speed," Ms Hutchinson told the Post.

"It was so confidently done, they didn't have a look of panic on their face. They were still smiling," she added.

Watch the video of the rescue:

The tourists, who Ms Hutchinson said were sisters, were headlights deep in the harbour water.

Her husband was one of the rescuers who used ropes and buoys to attach to the van. They had spent the day sailing on their boat, the Nanea, with their friends when the incident took place.

"The passengers were tourists trying to find a Manta Ray Snorkel tour company in the harbour and had been following their GPS directions when they took a wrong turn into the water," Ms Hutchinson was later quoted as saying by New York Post.

Social media users were surprised and many of them wanted to know one thing: How did this happen?

"I need to settle a debate. What maps was she using?" asked one user on Instagram. "Why did she stay sitting on the window edge? She caused the car to tilt and fill with water," said another.

"Hey, at least she kept those wipers going. Gotta have a clear windshield to navigate these days," a third user commented.