Watch: Singapore Train Automatically Blinds Windows Near Residential Blocks, Internet Amazed

The train is Singapore's Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT).

Having trains or metro lines near your house can be a little problematic for the residents. The continuous noise added with the idea of losing one's privacy is not very comfortable. However, in Singapore, this does not seem like a problem. Recently, a video of a train with windows that become opaque as it approaches residential buildings is going viral on social media. The futuristic-looking train runs in Singapore and the windows automatically dim to cater for the railway line's proximity to residential areas. The train is Singapore's Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT), also known as Singapore's first light rail, according to the Land Transport Authority, a Singapore government agency website. "The smart misting glass windows of these trains are well-known over the Internet, with netizens intrigued by this innovative feature to protect the privacy of residents living adjacent to the LRT line," SGTrains (Singapore Trains) website added.

Watch the video below:

A train in Singapore with windows that automatically blind when passing residential blocks. pic.twitter.com/geGtxuKB4E — Fascinating Footage (@FascinateFlix) January 11, 2023

The video was shared by Fascinating Footage on Twitter. Since being shared, the video has amassed over 27,000 views. "A train in Singapore with windows that automatically blind when passing residential blocks," reads the caption.

"You guys took privacy very seriously," said one user.

"Meanwhile our trains can't even arrive on time," said another user.

A third person said, "We can't even get good public transport in America ... Singapore is next level."

"Pretty dope," commented another person.

A user also added, "Singapore is just amazing. One of the best places I've ever visited."

"Pretty cool planning for the modesty of citizens in windows !" remarked one person.

SGTrains also stated, "These trains operate on an exclusive elevated guideway, unhampered by road and pedestrian traffic. Compared to the metal-wheeled [Medium Rail Transit] trains, these APM trains are fitted with rubber tyres and are relatively quiet during operations."