Singapore High Commissioner Enjoys 'First <i>Baarish</i> Of 2026' With Chai And Pakodas

As winter rain and thunderstorms swept across Delhi-NCR on Friday morning, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, shared a warm and relatable moment on social media that quickly caught public attention.

Taking to X, the diplomat posted a series of pictures celebrating what he called the "first baarish of 2026". The photos showed him enjoying a cup of hot tea along with crispy pakodas, a popular comfort snack during rainy weather in India. One picture showed him eating a pakoda with tea placed in front of him, another offered a closer look at the snacks, while the third captured a rain-soaked green lawn.

"Celebrating first #baarish in 2026 with #chai #pakora. Come join me?" Wong wrote in his post.

The pictures received a strong response online, gathering over 6,000 likes and several cheerful comments. Many users praised the envoy for embracing Indian food and culture.

Also Read | Singapore Envoy Calls Out Gurugram Cafe For Serving "Tasteless Chai", Chaayos CEO Reacts

One user wrote, "On my way, get them ready," while another commented, "Looks very good, sir. I want to join." Some even suggested their favourite varieties, with one user saying, "Onion and tomato pakora is the best." Another joked that the ambassador might gain weight if he continued enjoying such treats.

The post stood out for its light-hearted tone and showed how diplomats often connect with people through everyday moments.