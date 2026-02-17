Singapore High Commissioner Shares AI Video For Lunar New Year, Sends Best Wishes To India For AI Summit

Simon Wong, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, recently shared a video showing how artificial intelligence is becoming part of daily life. Through the video, he extended his wishes for the Lunar New Year. In his post, he wrote, "AI was transformed how we upload on social media."

He said, "Heartiest greetings for the Lunar New Year of the Year of the Horse." While extending his festive greetings, he also wished India well for a significant event. He wrote, "Wishing the India AI Impact Summit 2026 every success."

His message combined greetings for the Lunar New Year and wishes for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The video highlighted how AI is impacting everyday activities, such as the way content is shared on social media.

AI was transformed how we upload on social media. Happy #LunarNewYear of the Horse! Wishing #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 every success. HC Wong#IndiaAISummit2026 #IndiaAIExpo pic.twitter.com/AZ6tBoZtRx — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) February 17, 2026

India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is currently taking place at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators from around the world have gathered to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.

Major technology companies, startups, academic and research institutions, central ministries, state governments, and international partners are participating in the summit. They are discussing and communicating on the development and use of AI.