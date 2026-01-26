"Tastes Like Home": Singapore Envoy's Love For South Indian Food Goes Viral

Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, created a warm and cheerful moment online by sharing his love for South Indian food. In simple words, his post showed how food can connect people across countries and cultures.

Over the weekend, Simon Wong posted photos of traditional South Indian food on X.

In his message, he greeted India and shared that he was enjoying South Indian food over the weekend. He specifically mentioned appam, saying its taste reminded him of home. He also asked people to identify the dishes in the photos.

The post's caption was simple and emotional, creating an instant connection with the common and familiar food.

Namaste India. Getting my weekend fill of #SouthIndian food #Appam. Can you name the dishes? Taste like home. 😋 - HC Wong#MalayaliFood pic.twitter.com/Z0gms7GSHY — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) January 25, 2026

South Indian food, especially dishes like appam, often evokes feelings of comfort and nostalgia. Appam, known for its soft center and crisp edges, is popular in many regions of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is also a favorite among foodies in Southeast Asia.

Social Media Reaction

Simon Wong's description of appam as "a taste of home" struck a chord with many. It highlighted the deep cultural and culinary similarities between India and Singapore and illustrated how food can connect different cultures.

One user commented, "Good to see that you are visiting and exploring different states and their cuisines and cultures."

Another user noted, "Woah, that spread looks delicious!"

"That's a lavish spread. Hope you enjoyed it," added a third user.