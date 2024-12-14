Singapore Envoy Calls Out Gurugram Cafe For Serving "Tasteless Chai", Chaayos CEO Reacts

Simon Wong, the Singapore High Commissioner to India, recently took to X to call out a Gurugram cafe for serving him a cup of tea "tasteless" chai for Rs 169. In his post, Mr Wong shared two pictures, one of a 'kulhad' (earthen cup) and another of the interior of the cafe where he dined. Without naming the eatery, he said that he paid Rs 169 (inclusive of tax) for the cup of chai at the cafe, only to find it "tasteless".

"The impossible happened. I just had a cup of tasteless #Chai in Gurgaon. Rs 169 with tax," Mr Wong wrote on X n Saturday.

Take a look at the post below:

Since being shared, Mr Wong's post has garnered more than 253,000 views. His candid review of the Gurugram cafe prompted several reactions from social media users.

Mr Wong's post also caught the attention of Chaayos founder Nitin Saluja. "Hon'ble Mr Wong, I am Nitin, founder of Chaayos! In the name of deep India SG friendship, I invite you for a cup of Chai at a Chaayos near you! And as we enjoy our chai, i will share our commitment to get every chai right, including our no questions asked chai replacement policy!" Mr Saluja said.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, several offered the High Commissioner invitations to sample homemade chai or from normal tea stalls.

"Sir, you should try a normal tea stall," suggested one user. "Overpriced is always tasteless. Always go to the place where you see a huge crowd of local customers," commented another.

"Sir, you should get a taste of real India. Chai tastes best from the roadside stalls. You & 16 others could have enjoyed a cuppa each, without taxes, in that amount," wrote one user.

"Agreed sir. It's tasteless but Rs. 169 + tax is for place like table/seat/ambiance. + Free WiFi. I would like to inviting you for homemade chai for real Bhartiya Chai," said another.

Reacting to the invites, Mr Wong said, "The true beauty of India lies in her people. I am overwhelmed by the torrent of invitations to have a cup of the best homemade chai. I humbly thank you all."

Some user also shared their thoughts on the envoy's misadventure.

"It's not real chai until it feels like you're risking your life. Same with dumplings too," expressed one user. "Sir, sometimes the best chai comes from the most unexpected places like street vendors. Maybe give those a try next time!" added another.