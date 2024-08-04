Singapore Envoy Spots Car With 'Unusual Plate' Entering Delhi, Raises A Query

Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, stumbled upon a curious sight while exploring the streets of Delhi on Sunday. He clicked a photo of a sedan bearing a distinctive black-on-yellow number plate, displaying "Haryana 30" in bold block letters.

Intrigued, Mr Wong on X (formerly Twitter) shared his discovery, asking, "Spotted a car with an unusual plate travelling into Delhi. Does anyone know what kind of car number this is?"

What the plate actually signifies

In India, vehicle registration and number plates are governed by The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. While most vehicles display standard number plates, some feature distinctive black plates with yellow or white lettering. But what do these black number plates signify?

Black number plates are reserved for rental and commercial vehicles, including self-driven cars, taxis, cabs and other forms of commercial transport. This unique identifier helps law enforcement and road users distinguish between private and commercial vehicles.

To obtain a black number plate, companies must register and comply with specific regulations, submitting required documents like Form 20, Form 21, Form 22 and a valid insurance policy. The cost of acquiring a black number plate typically ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

What the Internet is saying

People have reacted to the Singapore High Commissioner's post pointing out that this plate appears to be a "vanity" plate, which is not a standard format for commercial vehicles.

A user commented, "Black on the yellow number plate is, in general, a commercial vehicle which does not need a commercial driving permit, it's legal BUT in this case, it's vanity since it just shows a state name not the number of the car."

Another added, "If it's legal, a vanity number which one can buy by paying extra. If it's illegal, some guy who's going to get busted sooner or later."

Someone stated, "Black board yellow means private agency owned, self-driving rental. But such incomplete number plates are both illegal and immoral."

According to the Indian Road Rules, specifically the 'Rules of the Road Regulation,' driving without a proper or valid number plate or failing to illuminate the number plate at the back can indeed lead to a fine of Rs 500 to Rs 1,500.