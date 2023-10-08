'Spell Check First': Singapore Embassy's Dig At Delhi's Civic Body

Mr Wong posted picture of signage on X

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday found itself in a bit of a soup after Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, highlighted a significant spelling error in the name of his country on a signboard installed near the high commission.

Mr Wong, who discovered the gaffe while on his morning walk, took to X and asked the MCD to do a 'spell check' before installing the signage

The post featured a picture of signage and Mr Wong. The caption read, "It is always good to spell check first. HC Wong."

See the post here:

It is always good to spell check first. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️HC Wong@tweetndmc@MCD_Delhipic.twitter.com/wv9HDECxDx — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) October 8, 2023

Posted a few hours ago, the post has amassed more than 1,48,000 views on X. The post received a barrage of comments on social media.

A user wrote, "A big oops moment hope @MCD_Delhi fixes it ASAP."

Another user wrote on X, "Good advice...but then where will our smiles come from?"

"It is what happens when people translate from Hindi word to English... Common mistakes in all regional languages," the third user commented.

Earlier, High Commissioner of Singapore in India Simon Wong danced with folk artists at a G20 meeting in West Bengal's Darjeeling.

"A wonderful evening at the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting. Moonlight tea picking was the highlight. HC Wong," Singapore in India tweeted on Saturday.

Mr Wong also congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for launching the PSLV-C56.

He noted that the rocket has placed seven satellites developed by the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), ST Engineering, Singapore's universities and private industry into orbit.