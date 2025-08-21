Delhi Civic Body Directs NGOs To Pick Up Stray Dogs From "Vulnerable" Spots, Keep Records

The MCD has directed all the NGOs working with it for sterilisation and immunisation of canines to first pick up "ferocious" dogs from the vulnerable places and maintain a record of the same, including CCTV footage.



The civic body has also instructed its zonal veterinary officers to work with the NGOs and hand over the stray dogs to the nearest animal birth control centres (ABCs) in their areas.

The NGOs and the veterinary officers will also have to ensure that the stray dogs picked up are recorded through the 311 mobile application, and daily reports from their respective areas are submitted to the officials concerned.

The Supreme Court, in its order on August 11, directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters.

The two-judge bench had directed the authorities to immediately create dog shelters and report to it about the creation of such infrastructure within eight weeks.

The MCD, in its circular, said that all the NGOs engaged by it for sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs will pick up all "ferocious or aggressive" stray dogs that are known to be in the habit of biting people, first from "vulnerable" places like government offices, hospitals, schools, parks, residential colonies among others.

"The stray dogs will be at the ABC centres run by the NGOs that will maintain CCTV footage of sheltered dogs and maintain their records," the circular stated.

Meanwhile, the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have also started identifying stray dogs in the housing societies and the neighbourhoods and reporting them to the civic authorities.

Saurabh Gandhi, general secretary of United Residents of Delhi (URD), said that the people of Delhi were hugely thankful to the top court for its order that aimed at the welfare of both humans and the stray dogs.

"We just want a solution to the rising number of incidents involving stray dogs. The court order will not only provide relief to the people but also ensure these animals are safely kept and properly fed at the shelters," he said.

The URD has urged the residential societies to provide numbers, photos and other details of the stray dogs in their neighbourhood as well as cases of dog attacks to the authorities.

The RWAs have also been asked to report persons obstructing the relocation of the stray dogs by the MCD teams and the NGOs. They have also been asked to report cases of dog bites to the civic body and ensure that follow-up action is taken.

Gandhi said that the RWAs intend to present these details and the response of the authorities before the court.

