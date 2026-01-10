Delhi To Develop Narela As Major Education Hub, Budget Raised To Rs 1,300 Crore

What began as a proposed education cluster in North Delhi has now taken a leap forward. The Delhi government on Saturday scaled up its Narela Education City project, increasing the budget to Rs 1,300 crore and formally handing over land to multiple universities, marking a significant expansion of higher education infrastructure in the capital.

Education Minister Ashish Sood, addressing a press conference, said the budget was revised after reviewing future academic and infrastructure needs.

"The project was initially planned at Rs 500 crore. Keeping future requirements in mind, the budget has now been raised to Rs 1,300 crore," Sood said.

Land Allotment Clears Path for Construction

Possession letters were handed over to Delhi Teachers University (12.69 acres) and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (22.43 acres). Officials said Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) had already been allotted 50 acres earlier.

With the latest allotments, nearly 160 acres in Narela has been earmarked for universities and allied education infrastructure.

Payments to DDA Underway

The Delhi government has begun clearing dues to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to fast-track execution.

So far, around Rs 452 crore has been paid, with the remaining amount expected to be released within the current financial year.

Shared Academic Campus Model

Officials said Narela Education City will follow a shared campus model, allowing multiple institutions to use common libraries, laboratories, auditoriums and research facilities, reducing duplication and optimising resources.

"This approach is aligned with global campus planning practices," Sood said.

Housing, Metro Link and Jobs

Faculty and staff housing, including LIG, MIG, HIG and EWS units, is also planned within the education zone. Universities have proposed investments of around Rs 567 crore for hostels and residential facilities.

The area is expected to see improved access with the upcoming Rithala-Narela Metro corridor, currently under construction.

Officials said the project is likely to expand student intake, boost teacher education and generate direct and indirect employment as campuses become operational.