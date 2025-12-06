Singapore Envoy Attends Staff's Wedding Online As IndiGo Cancels Flights

Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, shared photos on X after IndiGo's widespread flight delays and cancellations kept him from attending his staff member's wedding in Jharkhand. Wong was scheduled to fly to Deogarh, but like thousands of passengers caught in the airline's operational meltdown, his travel plans were derailed.

On the evening of December 5, Wong posted a few photos on X of the wedding, including one that showed him holding a tablet as he joined the celebrations online. He captioned the post, “Distance may divide us #IndiGoChaos, but Spirit #shaadi will unite us,” and added “Congratulations, and may your marriage be a happy and blessed one.”

Here's the post:

Distance may divide us #IndiGoChaos, but Spirit #shaadi will unite us. Beta, congratulations and may your marriage be a happy and blessed one. ????HC Wong pic.twitter.com/XKrIIdSRsj — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) December 5, 2025

The diplomat's message struck a positive note amid the frustration felt by many stranded passengers across the country.

Earlier, Wong had expressed his disappointment at missing the wedding.

He wrote, “I joined the tens of thousands of passengers stranded by #Indigo. My flight to #Deoghar has been cancelled. My sincere apologies to my young staff waiting for me to attend his #shaadi. Lost for words.” He also shared two photos: one showing a clip from his staff member's wedding preparations, and another displaying an IndiGo message that read, “We sincerely regret to inform you that your IndiGo PNR for the upcoming flight has been cancelled due to recent disruptions.”

I joined the tens of thousands of passengers stranded by #Indigo. My flight to #Deoghar has been cancelled. My sincere apologies to my young staff waiting for me to attend his #shaadi. Lost for words.????‍♂️ HC Wong. pic.twitter.com/c9rqATdOdQ — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) December 5, 2025

IndiGo Flight Operations Steadily Resuming At Delhi Airport

IndiGo, on December 5, cancelled all domestic flights departing from Delhi airport until midnight, as the airline continued to struggle with major operational disruptions. Earlier in the day, sources within the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had indicated that cancellations would last only until 3 pm, but the situation worsened. The sudden spike in cancellations left thousands of passengers stranded, facing long delays and soaring travel costs.

Late on December 5, at 11:51 pm, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory stating that IndiGo's operations were now “steadily resuming and getting back to normalcy.” The update came after a day marked by widespread confusion, with more than 1,000 flights grounded on Friday alone.

On Friday night, IndiGo issued an apology on X, assuring passengers that full refunds would be provided for all cancelled flights.

Government Response

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the Centre's immediate priority is to restore normalcy and support passengers affected by IndiGo's delays and cancellations. He added that a committee has been formed to investigate the disruptions, identify what went wrong and who was responsible. Naidu told ANI that the matter will not be ignored and that the government intends to take firm action, ensuring that those responsible are identified and held accountable.

Operating nearly 2,300 flights a day with a fleet of over 400 aircraft, IndiGo has seen its punctuality collapse, and the fallout may persist for several more days.