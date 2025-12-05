Singapore Envoy Misses Staff's Wedding As IndiGo Cancels Flight To Jharkhand

Simon Wong, the Singapore High Commissioner to India, is among thousands of passengers affected by IndiGo's flight delays and cancellations. Wong was scheduled to fly to Deoghar, Jharkhand, to attend his staff member's wedding, but the disruptions forced him to miss the event.

Expressing his disappointment on X, he wrote, "I joined the tens of thousands of passengers stranded by Indigo. My flight to Deoghar has been cancelled. My sincere apologies to my young staff waiting for me to attend his Shaadi. Lost for words. HC Wong."

I joined the tens of thousands of passengers stranded by #Indigo. My flight to #Deoghar has been cancelled. My sincere apologies to my young staff waiting for me to attend his #shaadi. Lost for words.????‍♂️ HC Wong. pic.twitter.com/c9rqATdOdQ — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) December 5, 2025

He also shared two pictures. One showed a clip from his staff's wedding, with people preparing for the event, while the other showed a message from the IndiGo team that read: "We sincerely regret to inform you that your IndiGo PNR for the upcoming flight has been cancelled due to recent disruptions."

IndiGo also apologised for the inconvenience and confirmed that a full refund would be processed within 3 to 5 days.

Last week, Wong shared glimpses from the wedding of another staff member in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He enjoyed the celebrations, posing for pictures with the couple and their family and relishing traditional Indian cuisine.

Attended the #wedding ceremony of my staff in his village at #Bulandshahr #UP. So much joy. Congratulations. HC Wong pic.twitter.com/TVOHz0qMx9 — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) November 23, 2025

IndiGo operational disruptions continue for the fourth day, with over 550 domestic and international flights cancelled. Of these, 104 flights were cancelled at Mumbai airport, 225 at Delhi airport, 102 in Bengaluru, and 92 in Hyderabad. At least five flights have been cancelled at the Bhopal airport.

IndiGo has warned that more flight cancellations may happen over the next few days as it tries to get its flight schedule back on track. Starting December 8, the airline will operate fewer flights to prevent further problems and stabilise its schedule.

IndiGo operates around 2,300 flights every day and is known for being punctual. However, on Wednesday, only about 19.7 per cent of flights were on time, a sharp drop from Tuesday when about 35 per cent were on time.

IndiGo has informed the aviation regulator DGCA that it expects operations to be fully stabilised by February 10 next year.