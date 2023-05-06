Watch: Nagaland Minister Takes Inspiration From Sunny Deol's 'Border' Dialogue

Temjen Imna Along used Suny Deol's image to promote Nagaland tourism.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who is well-known for his amusing social media posts, knows how to keep his followers hooked. From posting videos showcasing the natural beauty of his state to keeping his fans updated with important life advice, his posts garner a lot of social media attention. On Saturday, he shared yet another interesting social media post that comprises a video clip of popular Hindi film actor Sunny Deol.

He shared the video with the caption, "Tips: How to Make Your Nagaland Trip Successful. Share with your friends." and along with it, he shared a video clip from the 1997 blockbuster Hindi film "Border," in which actor Sunny Deol is saying a dialogue in Hindi, which, when translated to English, reads, "If anyone of you tries to run away after this decision, I will personally shoot that person. And if, god forbid, I make an attempt to flee the battleground, you can shoot me right away."

Tips: How to Make your Nagaland Trip Successful.



— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 6, 2023

This humorous tweet promoting tourism in Nagaland has received a lot of likes, views, and comments from online users.