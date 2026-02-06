White House Removes Trump's Racist Post On Obamas, Blames Staff Error

The White House said Friday that a post on President Donald Trump's social media account sharing a racist video depicting Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as monkeys was made in error by a staff member, and has been removed.

"A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down," a White House official told AFP. Trump's spokeswoman had dismissed "fake outrage" over the post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)