Watch: Dubai Welcomes 2023 With Scintillating Fireworks Display At Burj Khalifa

Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up for 2023. One of the world's most recognisable landmarks was illuminated by a spectacular laser and firework show for new year's eve celebrations. The iconic tower was a shining beacon of hope, happiness and harmony.

A video of the breathtaking laser, light and firework show was also posted by the Burj Khalifa on Instagram. Along with the video, the caption reads, "What an unforgettable and spectacular celebration! It was truly the biggest and brightest show to usher in 2023. Happy New Year from Emaar!"

Watch the video here:

The video was uploaded 6 hours ago and has amassed more than 4 lakh views on Instagram.

According to a senior representative of the company, the Emaar New Year's Eve celebrations featured a laser show that left the guests astonished in Downtown Dubai as well as an estimated 1 billion viewers around the world, reported ANI. Burj Khalifa by Emaar and the Dubai night sky were illuminated by numerous dazzling beams which established a new world record for the largest laser display. The 828-metre Burj Khalifa by Emaar was also the captivating centrepiece of a state-of-the-art laser performance that saw light beams travel the longest distance ever recorded.

In addition to the cutting-edge light show at Burj Khalifa by Emaar, there was a spectacular firework display above Dubai to welcome the new year.

