Watch: 3 Men Perform Stunt By Leaning Out Of Moving Car, UP Police To Take Action

The video shows three men indulging in a risky stunt

A video has surfaced on Twitter showing three men indulging in a risky stunt by leaning out of the windows of a moving car. Though the exact location of the video is not known, the incident happened somewhere in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

The video has been shared on Twitter by Swati Maliwal, the current Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women. In the 2-minute clip, a man wearing a yellow jacket is seen performing the stunt by leaning out of the car in a dangerous manner and taking selfies. Soon, his friend joins him. Another youth travelling in a different car also casually leans out of his car and is cheered on by the duo, the video further shows. According to Ms Maliwal's tweet, one of the cars also had a police siren and a police sticker.

Ms Maliwal said in her tweet, "Who are these bravehearts who are protecting the public on the highway by lighting the police siren-red beacon and hanging from the vehicle that holds the police sticker?" She also tagged UP Police in the tweet.

Responding to Ms Maliwal's tweet, Meerut police said that they are looking into the matter. A tweet by Meerut police read, ‘'For necessary legal action after investigation @meeruttraffic has been informed.''

The Maruti Suzuki car that the men were travelling in, is registered under Uttar Pradesh state and the number plate read, "UP 14 AE 3621."