Video: US Tourists Accuse Man Of Secretly Filming Them At Gurugram Hotel

A group of American tourists have accused a man of allegedly filming them from his hotel room window while they were sunbathing within the hotel premises in Gurugram. Taking to Instagram, Rory and Sage, two sisters travelling the world with their parents, shared a video of the disturbing incident. In the clip, the camera zooms in on a hotel room window where a man is seen standing with his phone, seemingly recording the women as they lie in the sun. While the sisters appear visibly uncomfortable, their mother continues to record the man in return.

“Someone is filming us and they are not being discreet,” the mother says in the video, before calling her husband over and informing him that they are being recorded from a window. In the post caption, the American family wrote, “If you're a female planning on coming to India, I wouldn't come without a bodyguard of a man. Whether you are sunbathing or fully clothed, we are finding this behaviour very common in India.”

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 8.8 million views. The incident has sparked widespread concern about the safety and privacy of women, particularly tourists, in India.

“Please report it to the hotel, not the staff present but some senior management and they will take action, if not you can even file a report to the police. This should not be taken lightly and we need strict actions from foreigners, so that they can start taking local women seriously too. It might be a hassle to talk about it, you can send them an email too,” commented one user.

Also Read | Video: Swedish Tourist In India Claims Uber Driver Tried To Scam Him, Company Reacts

“As an Indian, I am mostly disgusted by these men who have zero knowledge of civic sense and privacy. Sorry, and hope you are safe and enjoyed our India,” commented another.

“This is so uncomfortable, sorry you had to deal with this,” expressed a third user.

“Ladies, please report him. The hotel staff will be more than helpful,” suggested one user.

“While I take pride in being an Indian, I sincerely apologize for the actions of my fellow countryman,” one user commented.