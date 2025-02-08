US Influencer Apologises After She Being Filmed Shouting Racist Remarks At Parking Attendants

A US influencer has apologised after being filmed shouting racial slurs at valet workers in Beverly Hills, California. In the clip, which surfaced on social media last week, Florence Mirsky is heard using a slur for immigrants and telling the parking attendants that "President Donald Trump is doing good things because you guys rape people. You guys rape and kill people". She is also heard calling the workers "poor" as she hands a $100 bill to one of the workers and asks for change. The video ends with her asking for keys before attempting to slap the phone of one of the parking attendants who was recording.

Mr Mirsky, who shares a son with Grammy-winning record producer Scott Storch, faced immense backlash on the Instagram video, with many calling her a racist. This prompted her to issue an apology on social media. In a long statement, she said she's taking accountability for the things she said in an "over-emotional state of mind".

"I know apologising doesn't undo the harm I caused, but I am committed to learning and growing from this and setting an example for others who may suffer from emotional issues or may have taken this country's political commentary too seriously," she said.

Separately, in a now-disappeared Instagram story, Ms Mirsky alleged that one of the valet workers had groped her from behind. She noted that while she was "so wrong" for the remark she made, she felt "so violated" in the moment. She also said that she wished she called the police following the incident. "I am sorry for what I said. I've been around Mexicans, and dated Mexicans my whole life. My parents are immigrants. I am the farthest thing from racist possible," she said, according to The Independent.

In another deleted video, Ms Mirsky filmed herself returning to the valet to apologise. After claiming the worker accepted her apology, she told him that "he knew" what the previous attendant "did to" her. "I'm the farthest thing from racist possible. I told you, you're a good-looking guy with green eyes... Can you at least admit what the guy did to me?" she said.

The influencer concluded her Instagram post by saying, "I am not perfect, we all make mistakes as humans, but I OWN my mistakes, and I am taking steps to be better. I hope you can see my humanity and sincerity and recognise that I am committed to change and consider grace for my imperfections and unforgivable actions."

Ms Mirsky has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares videos and pictures showing off her luxury lifestyle.